Some Trump aides are already looking for the exit. Michelle Obama tells SLC crowd she cringes at the culture of fear under Trump. Audit: WGU should repay $700m in financial aid.
Happy Friday. A fast-growing number of White House staffers are starting to look for the exits, even though the one-year mark of President Donald Trump’s first term is still months away. The aides had planned to stay longer but are now talking to headhunters given the multiple investigations and turmoil that has engulfed the West Wing. [Politico]
Topping the news: Former first lady Michelle Obama told a Salt Lake City crowd yesterday that she cringes at climate of fear created by the current president. [Trib]
-> Rep. Chris Stewart tweeted -- and then quickly deleted -- a comment saying that liberals were wetting their pants over President Donald Trump’s speech to the United Nations. [Trib]
-> A legislative committee took the first step to raise fees for a concealed weapons permit this week to the dismay of The National Rifle Association and the Utah Shooting Sports Council. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @zblox: “If you had the parlay of ‘In 2017, Donald Trump will be President and BYU will sell Coke on campus,’ please return Biff’s Almanac.”
-> From @RobertGehrke: “It’s remarkable the lengths BYU will go to in order to distract people from their lousy football team.”
-> From @pbump: “Mike Allen should try contacting Spicer over Venmo.”
-> From @RepChrisStewart: “NK fires missiles over Japan. We do nothing. Putin invades Ukraine No responce. BYU sells coke. I can’t remain silent. The madness has to end.”
-> From @MEPFuller: If you want to know how great the Graham-Cassidy bill is for states, the bribe for Alaska is that THEY GET TO KEEP OBAMACARE!!
Happy Birthday: To Courtney Brinkerhoff, Southern Utah director for Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office, and The Salt Lake Tribune’s Tommy Burr. On Sunday to state Rep. Bradley Last, Michael J. Kennedy and Nichole Dunn.
Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporters Benjamin Wood, Taylor Anderson and Brian Maffly and as well as columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including trimming Bears Ears and eliminating the sales tax on food. Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online at kcpw.org or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
In other news: Turns out, Utah lawmakers did actually pass a resolution encouraging the state court system to keep its current bail system -- but the courts are still going forward with a change. [Trib]
-> The U.S. Department of Labor filed a motion Thursday to prohibit the use of underage workers by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Lyle Jeffs. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley connects Utah’s Wasatch Fault to the earthquakes in Mexico. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly, prompted by the new PBS series, offers his take on the effects of the Vietnam War on Americans at home and abroad. [Trib]
Nationally: President Trump announced economic sanctions on North Korea that allows the Treasury Department to single out companies, banks and individuals that engage in business with the country. [WaPost]
-> After President Trump’s threats, North Korea’s foreign minister compared him to a “barking dog.” [NYTimes]
-> Former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, requested Axios co-founder Mike Allen cease contact through email and text messages. Spicer cited Allen’s attempts to contact as “harassment.” [WaPost]
-> Facebook will supply congressional investigators with ads associated with the Russian government that were used to interfere with the presidential election. [USAToday]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Thomas Burr and Karenna Meredith: Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/karennameredith