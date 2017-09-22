When asked how she views the world “right now,” former first lady Michelle Obama had less of an answer and more of a gut reaction.
She cringed and quietly groaned.
“I don’t have much of a poker voice,” Obama said with a laugh on Thursday.
Though she didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name — a leader who’s spent much of his early tenure trying to erase the legacy of her husband, former President Barack Obama — the former first lady did tell a Salt Lake City audience that “we are looking at two different administrations.”
One, she said, was built on hope. The other is being lead with fear.
“It isn’t just us first,” she said, a reference to Trump’s “America First” agenda. “We live in a big country and a big world. … You can’t just want to help someone in a hurricane and not make sure they can go to the doctor when they’re sick.”
Her remarks, part of an hourlong moderated conversation, came on the last of a three-day tech conference hosted by Pluralsight, a Utah-based company. More than 1,000 attendees, mostly IT employees, raptly watched as she spoke.
One woman in the audience suggested with a shout that Obama should run for president.
“Oh no! That’s still shocking. Like what? Are you kidding me? No,” Obama said. “No, running for office is nowhere on the radar screen but continuing in public service is something I will do for the rest of my life.”
While she acknowledged “things are tough right now” and suggested “we’re being tested,” Obama professed that she “continues to be hopeful.”
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story.