Washington • Rep. Chris Stewart poked fun at liberals in a tweet this week about their reaction to President Donald Trump’s speech to the United Nations – but then quickly deleted the post.
“Laughing,” Stewart tweeted. “Liberals going nuts after prez UN speech. His idea = defend freedom. Their respond = drink 18 glasses of water and wet pants.”
Trump’s speech, in which he called North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” and declared that he would “totally destroy” the country if it continued its nuclear missile program, was roundly criticized by the left but welcomed by the right.
Stewart has more than 11,500 followers on Twitter.
Stewart’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Stewart’s Twitter feed offered no explanation about the deleted tweet.
ProPublica, which tracks deleted tweets from politicians, captured the tweet on its Politiwoops page.