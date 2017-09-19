Mueller adopts ‘shock-and-awe’ strategy as special counsel. Huntsman to face senators today in nomination hearing. Wellsville will change ‘sham battle.’
Happy Tuesday. With each day it seems, we’re learning more and more about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election and President Donald Trump’s aides. Dispensing with the plodding pace typical of many white-collar investigations, Mueller’s team has used what some describe as shock-and-awe tactics to intimidate witnesses and potential targets of the inquiry. [NYTimes]
Topping the news: Although former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman wasn't affiliated with President Donald Trump’s campaign, most of the questions he will face in a hearing this morning on the path to becoming U.S. ambassador to Russia will likely center around Russian interference in the presidential election. [Trib] [DNews] [FOX13] [KUER]
-> Wellsville will change its annual “Sham Battle,” which features residents painted in red pretending to raid the homes of Mormon settlers, after meeting with Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation tribal members last week. [Trib]
In other news: Salt Lake City activists held a bake sale to show their opposition to the LDS Church’s decision to support a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. [Trib]
-> Mary Burkett, a longtime Republican activist, plans to run against Rep. Chris Stewart. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley recounts what he learned on a trip to South Korea. [Trib]
-> If Sen. Orrin Hatch opts to run for an eighth term, Paul Rolly writes that he will probably save a lot in campaign spending thanks to SB54. [Trib]
Nationally: On first day of President Donald Trump’s inaugural visit to the United Nations, he behaved amicably, despite earlier criticisms of global institutions. [NYTimes]
-> The Trump administration, in an effort to provide an explanation for the president reducing the number of refugees accepted into the country, rejected a study by the Department of Health and Human Services that found that refugees bring more revenue into the U.S. than they cost. [NYTimes]
-> Citing a lack of privacy, Donald Trump Jr. said he wants to give up his Secret Service protection. [NYTimes]
