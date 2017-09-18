“ It’s an opportunity for him to set out a crisper, clearer stance than the president himself has been willing to do,” Sestanovich says. “ Huntsman will build credibility with the senators — and with the Russians, for that matter — if he says very forthrightly that meddling in our elections is unacceptable, will not be allowed, and will not benefit anyone who tries it. It would be a big mistake for him to be too weaselly on the subject.”