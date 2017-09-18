A group of Salt Lake City activists are challenging the Mormon church’s support for a Colorado bakery shop owner who refused on religious grounds to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.
And they’re doing it with cupcakes and cookies of their own at the “Gayest Bake Sale EVER” on Monday night.
“Too often the church extends an olive branch in one hand while working local and national law against the queer community with the other,” said the event’s co-organizer Kat Kellermeyer in a statement. “I think it is important for youth to know there is a queer community that is here to support and love them, regardless of anything else.”
Proceeds from the sale, to start at 5 p.m. at City Creek Park (on the corner of State Street and 2nd Avenue), will go to the Utah Pride Center to fund the LGBTQ+ Youth Survivors of Suicide Support Group, an initiative set to launch soon.
The Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a majority of state senators signed on to a friend-of-the-court brief last week backing Denver baker Jack Phillips. His case — Masterpiece Cake Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission — is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.