Provo Mayor John Curtis is loading his campaign onto an RV for the next week as he runs for former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s seat.
“I’m really looking forward [to] visiting all seven counties across the congressional district,” he said in a statement about the trip.
The so-called “Utah First” tour starts in Provo on Tuesday, weaves through Heber on Wednesday, and heads south to Price, Moab and Castle Dale on Thursday and Friday.
Curtis, who won the Republican primary last month, faces Democrat Kathie Allen, the United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett and a handful of independent and third-party candidates in the Nov. 7 special election (spurred by Chaffetz stepping down early in June).
In the reliably red district, where registered Republican voters outnumber registered Democrats nearly 6-to-1, the mayor is a heavy favorite to win. In a recent poll, he outpaced Allen by 30 points. His RV tour looks to build on that momentum.
“I’ll be listening to the concerns of voters across the district,” Curtis said, “and spreading our message of taking Utah values to Washington to get things done.”
Here are the dates and locations of the planned public stops during his 3rd District trip:
‘UTAH FIRST’ TOUR
Tuesday, Sept. 19
• 5 p.m.: Sodalicious, 602 E. 600 North, Provo
• 6:30 p.m.: Provo Farmers Market, 424 S. University Avenue, Provo
Wednesday, Sept. 20
• 9 a.m.: Chick’s Café, 154 S. Main Street, Heber
• 12 p.m.: Oregano Italian Kitchen, 223 W. Center St., Provo
• 7:30 p.m.: Holladay City Hall (John Holladay Room), 4580 S. 2300 East, Holladay
Thursday, Sept. 21
• 9 a.m.: Main Street Grill, 715 E. Main Street, Price
Friday, Sept. 22
• 12 p.m.: Rotary Park, 680 S. Mill Creek Drive, Moab
• 5 p.m.: Castle Dale, 70 N. 100 East, Castle Dale (across from museum)