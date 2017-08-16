Live 3rd District GOP Primary Results
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3
Christopher Herrod • 30.41% of popular vote • 12847 votes
Tanner Ainge • 27.03% of popular vote • 11419votes
John Curtis • 42.59% of popular vote • 17978 votes
With the first batch of votes counted after the polls closed, Provo Mayor John Curtis has taken the early lead in the Republican primary to replace retired Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
He holds a roughly 12 percentage point lead over his nearest competitor, former state Rep. Chris Herrod, in the earliest count with Curtis collecting nearly 43 percent of the vote. Tanner Ainge came in third at 27 percent and quickly conceded the race before 9 p.m. This is not a final tally.
The initial results from Salt Lake County gave Curtis a 8 percentage point margin, while he took a larger lead in Utah County, the district’s population base, with 17 percentage points. Those numbers are expected to fluctuate throughout the night.
Curtis hugged supporters at his campaign party in Provo as early results showed him ahead. When his lead grew with the results from Utah County, the mayor headed for a side room off-limits to the press. His team was loudly cheering at 8:17 p.m.
“I don’t want to get too bullish, but if it holds like this it’ll get called tonight,” said his campaign manager Danny Laub.
Herrod had some quiet optimism and a few nerves after the first results.
“We feel pretty good where we are, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t stressful,” he said at his election-night party in Lehi.
Ainge didn’t wait for a second batch of votes to be counted before saying he’d take his “skill set back to the private sector.”
“The results at this point are looking clearly like it’s John Curtis’s night,” Ainge said at his Orem gathering. “And I congratulate him. I’m happy for him. I think he’ll be a good representative of this district.”
Ainge, who called Curtis with congratulations, said he’s proud of the strides he made in his first political campaign, saying it was ”an uphill climb” to challenge two seasoned Republicans.
“It was close,” he said. ”It was tight here until the very last week, so we’re thrilled. We’re proud that we’ve run an honest and issue-based campaign.”
In the reliably red district, where registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats nearly six-to-one, the conservative nominee will be well-positioned to win the Nov. 7 general election. He will face Democrat Kathie Allen, who’s amassed a surprising haul of nearly $700,000, and the United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett, son of the late three-term Sen. Bob Bennett, as well as a handful of independent and third-party candidates.
The winner will serve the final year of Chaffetz’s term after the congressman surprisingly stepped down on June 30 and has since joined Fox News as a contributor. His early departure turned what would have been a municipal primary only into a harried and complicated congressional special election — the first in Utah in 90 years.
It’s been a tense run-up to the primary, growing grittier in the past week with insults and name-calling and big money flying in from out-of-state super PACs. Most of the now $880,000 spent by the outside committees — with a large chunk from the conservative DC-based organization Club for Growth — has funded attack ads against Curtis.
The Provo mayor has been dogged much of the race over his party loyalty. Curtis was, for a short time, registered as a Democrat when he ran and subsequently lost a bid against state GOP Sen. Curt Bramble in 2000. He wanted to bring the typically Republican stances of anti-abortion and pro-gun rights to the left and jokes now that it was only “a fling on the dark side.” He later returned to the right in 2006.
In his congressional bid, which he launched by gathering signatures, Curtis has criticized Republicans for not being ready with a plan to replace Obamacare “when the spotlight came on us.” And though he wrote in a “good friend’s name” instead of voting for now-President Donald Trump, the mayor wants the president to be successful and will work with the White House agenda when he agrees with it.
Kaylen Nelson, a Republican who lives in Utah County, voted for Curtis because she felt Herrod “was too conservative.”
“I didn’t want another Mike Lee,” she said, referring to the Utah senator who rode into office on a tea-party wave. “I just think he’s too polar[izing].”
Nelson believes Curtis’ previous stint as a Democrat is “interesting’’ and might help him work across the aisle better in Washington.
The congressional primary, unlike most races in the past year, has not been defined by the candidates’ alignment with the president. Instead, the GOP runoff has been a race to the right, an attempt to establish the most conservative credentials in a state where voters were largely unsettled by Trump’s campaign.
Herrod is an ultra-conservative — with corresponding endorsements from right-wing Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul. During his term in the Utah House, from 2007 to 2012, Herrod made his mark as one of the most outspoken critics of illegal immigration — and agrees with Trump on building a wall between the United States and Mexico. He won the party delegates’ nomination in June.
Ainge’s political experience is limited to a one-year stint volunteering in the campaign finance arm of Mitt Romney’s 2008 presidential bid. He gets more of a boost from his famous father, Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics general manager and a Utah celebrity for his game-winning shot that sent BYU to the Elite Eight in the NCAA basketball tournament.
Neither Herrod nor Ainge supported Trump in the primary, but both voted for him in the general election.
The 3rd Congressional District stretches from central Salt Lake County to the southernmost border of San Juan County. Utah County makes up the biggest share of its population. Just two of the seven counties it encompasses, Emery and Carbon, have opted for traditional polling instead of mail-in ballots.
This story will be updated throughout the night.
— Salt Lake Tribune reporters Taylor Anderson, Jennifer Dobner and Taylor Stevens contributed to this story.