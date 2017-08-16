Herriman — A sitting city councilwoman raced to an early lead in Tuesday’s primary for Herriman mayor.
Coralee Wessman-Moser received 47 percent of the vote in unofficial, early returns. A political newcomer, David Watts, followed with 23 percent and had a 4 percentage point edge over businessman David Howe.
The top two finishers advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
Joe Darger, the state’s most outspoken polygamist, was trailing in fourth place with 11 percent of the vote and appeared to be out of the running early. Darger has three wives and was vying to be the first polygamist in anyone’s memory to hold an office on the Wasatch Front.
Darger watched the returns with his wives and many of their 24 children. They were all surprised.
Darger said he had good responses from voters, though he added some told him they wouldn't vote for him because he's a polygamist.
“I knew I was an underdog,” Darger said, ”and it’s a big hurdle to overcome the negative perceptions of polygamy.”
While disappointed, the Darger family coped with some gallows humor.
“Maybe if you would have lost a couple wives, you would have won,” wife Vicki Darger joked.
The contest focused on how Herriman, population 35,000, will grow.
Darger promised transportation and development plans for Herriman that will allow more single-family homes but protect open space.
Wessman-Moser wants to reduce future additions of apartments or high-density housing, and has promoted herself as someone who can ensure good city services.
Howe focused on marketing Herriman to attract good jobs.
The campaigns submitted finance reports Aug. 8. Darger received $13,050 in contributions, including $5,000 from the homebuilding business he owns.
Wessman-Moser raised $2,275. Watts reported $423 in contributions and Howe cited no money raised.