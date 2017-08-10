In specific categories, Utah ranked No. 2 for the minimum fine on a first offense; No. 4 for the minimum fine on a second offense; No. 6 both for how long an old DUI factors into penalties, and for rules on administrative license suspension; No. 9 for minimum jail time for a first offense; No. 10 for minimum jail time for a second offense; and No. 18 for average insurance rate increases after a DUI.