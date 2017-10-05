Weinstein had a powerful perch in Hollywood for three decades, and was known for producing films like “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love,” for which he won an Oscar, and launching careers of actresses and directors with his company Miramax, which he ran with his brother Bob Weinstein. In 2005, they launched a new production company, The Weinstein Company. His often aggressive tactics were chronicled in the Peter Biskind book “Down and Dirty Pictures.”