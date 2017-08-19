FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, the defaced Gen. Robert E. Lee statue, center, stands at the Duke Chapel in Durham, N.C. Duke Duke University removed a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee early Saturday, Aug. 19, days after it was vandalized amid a national debate about monuments to the Confederacy. The university said it removed the carved limestone likeness early Saturday morning from Duke Chapel where it stood among 10 historical figures depicted in the entryway (Bernard Thomas/The Herald-Sun via AP, File)