The top administrator of University Hospital on Monday praised the nurse who was arrested last month and said the hospital will change how its staff will interact with law enforcement.
At a press conference Monday, Gordon Crabtree, the interim chief executive officer of University Hospital, said the nurse, Alex Wubbels, upheld hospital policy and patient privacy despite her July 26 arrest.
“Her actions are nothing less than exemplary,” Crabtree said. ”She handled the situation with utmost courage and integrity.”
Wubbels, a former Olympic alpine skier who works as a nurse in the hospital’s burn unit, was arrested by Salt Lake City police detective Jeff Payne after she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient who had been involved in a fiery crash earlier in the day. Video of the episode was released Thursday.
“His actions were out of line,” Crabtree said of Payne. “There’s absolutely no tolerance for that kind of behavior in our hospital.”
“To our nurses and staff, this will not happen again.”
Margaret Pearce, the chief nursing officer at the hospital, said nurses will no longer interact with police. That will be left to other hospital staff.
Pearce also said, those interactions with police will no longer occur in the hospital’s care areas.
The Labor Day press conference occurred on the same day Wubbels spoke on the ”TODAY Show.” She said while the discussions she’s had with the Salt Lake City Police Department have been progressive, she released the police body camera video Thursday because she did not feel University Hospital and the campus police force had not appropriately responded to the episode.
