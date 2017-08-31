A nurse alleges she was assaulted and illegally arrested by a Salt Lake City police detective for following a hospital policy that does not allow blood draws from unconscious patients.
Footage from University Hospital and officer body cameras shows the detective insisting to nurse Alex Wubbels that he be given a blood sample from a patient in the burn unit who had been injured July 26 in a collision in northern Utah that left another driver dead.
Wubbels responded that blood cannot be taken from an unconscious patient unless the patient is under arrest, there is a warrant allowing the draw or the patient consents. The detective acknowledges that none of those requirements is in place but insists he has the authority to obtain the draw, according to the footage.
At one point, the detective says, “She’s going to jail” if he doesn’t get the sample.
After Wubbels consults with several hospital officials and repeats the policy, the detective tells her she is under arrest and grabs her, pulling her arms behind her back and handcuffing her. The footage shows the detective dragging her out of the hospital and putting her inside a patrol car as she screams.
Parts of the footage were shown Thursday at a news conference at the office of Karra Porter, a Salt Lake City attorney representing Wubbels.
Wubbels’ No. 1 concern is to prevent a recurrence of what happened to her, according to Porter. There have been discussions of the matter with Salt Lake City police but no claim or lawsuit has been filed yet, Porter said.
Wubbels, who was at the news conference, has watched the footage four or five times and said that “it hurts to relive it.”
She never said “no” when asked to take a blood sample, but merely explained the blood draw policy to the detective, according to Wubbels, who also said she was trying to keep her patient safe and do things the right way.
Logan police had requested the blood sample, according to what was said on the footage. Porter stressed the unconscious patient was always considered the victim in the crash.
Porter and Wubbels declined to give any information on the patient, including gender, but 43-year-old William Gray, a reserve officer in the Rigby, Idaho, police department, suffered burns on July 26 in a crash in Cache County.
Gray is a truck driver when he is not serving as a police officer, according to the Idaho State Journal.
At about 2 p.m. on July 26, Gray was driving a semi north near Sardine Canyon when a man fleeing from the Utah Highway Patrol crashed a pickup truck head-on into him, according to Logan police, who investigated the crash.
The crash caused an explosion and fire, Logan police have said. Gray was on fire when he exited the semi. The driver of the pickup truck, Marcos Torres, 26, died at the scene.
Police have said Torres was fleeing from the UHP after other drivers reported he was driving recklessly.
On Thursday, Gray was in serious condition at University Hospital, officials there said.