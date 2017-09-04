Alex Wubbels, the University Hospital nurse whose arrest by a Salt Lake City police detective over refusing to draw a patient’s blood caused nationwide criticism last week, on Monday again refused to say what should happen to the police officer.
“I’m not here to police the police,” Wubbels told NBC‘s ”TODAY Show” in a broadcast Monday morning. ”The police need to do that if they’re going to regain any kind of trust by me or the public.”
On July 26, Salt Lake City police detective Jeff Payne wanted Wubbels to draw the blood of 43-year-old William Gray, who was unconscious after being involved in a fiery crash earlier in the day in Logan. Wubbels refused, citing hospital policy against drawing the blood of someone without their consent or without a warrant for arrest. Thursday, body camera video was released of Payne shouting at Wubbels and handcuffing and arresting her on suspicion of obstruction of justice. Police released her after about 20 minutes.
Wubbels told ”TODAY” much of what she told Salt Lake City’s KUTV on Friday. She did not say what should happen to Payne and instead focused on how police expect nurse’s to do what they say.
The video “resonates with people all over” she said.
Wubbels’ attorney, Karra Porter, appeared with her Monday on ”TODAY.” While a lawsuit is not out of the question, Porter said, her client most wants changes so no other nurses are arrested.
“Most people that this happens to don’t have this kind of evidence,” Porter said.
Payne and a second Salt Lake City police officer are on administrative leave pending a review.