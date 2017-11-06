Matthew Holland, the president of Utah Valley University, will leave the Orem campus next year for a top missionary position with the Mormon church.



The UVU president announced Monday that he has been called to serve as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, beginning in July 2018.



Holland will continue at UVU until early June, he said, before shifting to the religious role in an English-speaking but as-yet-unannounced location. In a prepared statement, Holland said his nine years as UVU president have been an honor and “daily joy.”

“At the same time,” Holland said, “I absolutely cherish my faith and am so honored and grateful for this unexpected privilege to serve in this new ecclesiastical role.”

Holland was appointed UVU president in 2009 and was the first person to hold that position after Utah Valley State College attained university status in 2008. He oversaw a period of explosive growth at the university, expanding from 18,759 students in 2009 to 37,282 students this fall.



“It has been a remarkable period of growth and development,” Utah Board of Regents Chairman Daniel Campbell said in a statement. “Matt and Paige [Holland]’s service has been exceptional. We will miss them greatly but wish them well in their future endeavors.”

Holland is also the son of Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the LDS Church’s governing Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Mission presidents oversee the volunteer missionary corps of the LDS Church in a designated area, traditionally for a period of three years.

