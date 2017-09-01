The study of social media took at step forward Thursday at Utah Valley University.
Students looked on intently as big screens displayed audience analytics and other data at the opening of the NUVI Social Media Command Center at the Orem university.
Designed to help UVU students develop the skills and experience to compete in a technology-driven business world, the command center’s dedication featured a speech by Randi Zuckerberg, an author, founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media and sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
She later opened UVU’s fall lecture series, Roots of Knowledge, with an address on her experiences in the early days of social media.
The command center features a social marketing suite developed by NUVI, a Lehi software company, as well as Facebook Power Editor, Google Analytics, Meltwater, TrackMaven, Optimizely, RiteTat and Hashtagify.
Joining Zuckerberg in the ribbon-cutting for the social media center were NUVI CEO Keith Nellesen and UVU President Matthew Holland.