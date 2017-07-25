Utah man charged with igniting 71,000-acre Brian Head Fire

A 61-year-old Taylorsville man was charged Tuesday with starting the 71,000-acre Brian Head Fire that destroyed 13 residences and cost about $34 million to fight.

Robert Ray Lyman was charged in 5th District Court with a count of reckless burning, a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine. He also faces a charge of failing to notify authorities or to obtain a permit before burning, a Class B misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Authorities have said the fire was sparked June 17 by man person torching weeds at a Brian Head cabin.