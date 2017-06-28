S. Utah’s Brian Head Fire tops 53,000 acres as crews’ focus shifts to northern flank

"A lot of that growth was expected, due to the nature of the fuels [along the northern flank]. And we had a little growth on the southern end, too, but that was mostly from intentional 'burnouts' we did to keep the fire from spreading uncontrolled," Jackson said.

Even as shovel- and chainsaw-wielding crews and bulldozers moved into the rugged, remote smoke-enshrouded hills near Iron County's Red Creek Reservoir, about 8 miles east of Paragonah, other crews continued to painstaking work of strengthening and extending fire breaks and lines on the eastern and southern edges of the blaze.

In those latter cases, rough terrain — including fields of prehistoric lava featuring dangerous rocky snags — were slowing progress. Overnight, sparks ignited small spot fires beyond the lines, crossing Highway 143 in several locations; crews rushed to douse those new hot spots.

An obstacle course of dead standing and fallen trees, along with heavy and dense timber, resisted firefighters in the Dark Hollow area. Crews there were setting back fires to deprive the blaze of fuel, rather than attacking the flames there directly.

While some homeowners had been allowed to make brief visits to retrieve needed items from homes they fled earlier, the bulk of 1,500 evacuees from the ski resort town of Brian Head and the communities of Upper Bear Valley, Panguitch Lake, Horse Valley, Beaver Dam, Castle Valley, Blue Springs, Rainbow Meadows, Mammoth Creek, Dry Lakes and Second Left Hand Canyon remained under evacuation orders Wednesday.

"Everyone who has been evacuated over the past few days remains evacuated," Jackson said, citing both the fluid nature of firefighting efforts and continuing work to clear area roads of debris and restore electrical services.

The Red Cross continued to offer shelter and other aid to evacuees from stations set up in Parowan and Panguitch.

Wednesday marked the third straight day most of the state was under a "Red Flag" wildfire danger warning due to continued dry, windy and hot conditions. Temperatures ranged from the low-90s in northern and central Utah to triple digits along the southern border.

However, firefighters hoped to benefit from a cooling trend on Thursday and Friday. Along Brian Head's fire lines temperatures will retreat from near 90 into the upper-70s and low-80s.

Gusts that have topped 40 mph in the area so far this week also will ease to light breezes as the week winds down.

Meantime, crews reported having established a perimeter around the Stream Fire, which had burned 8,100 acres of high desert grasslands along the Utah-Idaho border, southwest of Snowville. No structures were lost and no injuries reported.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims