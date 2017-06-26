Crews battle heat, rising winds as Brian Head Fire nears 43,000 acres

"[Sunday] went very well due to the relatively calm weather conditions," said Fire Information Office Elayn Briggs, but she warned that "erratic winds" out of the southwest Monday afternoon could propel flames along the northeastern flank.

The firefighting army that attacked the blaze Monday included nearly 40 ground crews, nearly 50 engines, two air tankers and 14 helicopters. Briggs estimated total personnel dedicated to the Brian Head Fire at 1,140.

So far, she added, it has cost about $8 million to fight the fire, believed sparked about noon June 17 by an unidentified person torching weeds at Brian Head.

Temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s Monday, along with those winds of 20-25 mph gusting to 40 mph, stoked fears that flames could leap beyond existing, still incomplete lines. In a worst-case scenario, Brian Head's northern flank was wide open to a potential 2-3 mile spread, fire managers warned.

Firefighters worked with shovels, chain saws and axes beside bulldozers to cut fire lines around the perimeter of the blaze. From above, water-bearing helicopters and fire retardant-laden air tankers targeted flareups and hot spots.

A prime focus of Monday's campaign was the fire's southern perimeter, and where gusts fanned flames closer to the Mammoth Creek and Horse Valley areas.

The National Weather Service put much of southwest and southcentral Utah under a "Red Flag" wildfire danger warning through 10 p.m. Monday.

An estimated 1,500 residents in the Brian Head area — an neighboring Panguitch Lake, Horse Valley, Beaver Dam, Castle Valley, Blue Springs, Rainbow Meadows, Mammoth Creek, Dry Lakes and Second Left Hand Canyon — have been evacuated over the past week and a half.

On Monday, as conditions permitted, residents reportedly were being allowed to quickly check their properties and retrieve needed items.

The American Red Cross continued Monday to provide shelter and aid to evacuees at Panguitch High School, 390 E. 100 South. Another food, clothing and services delivery site was helping evacuees in nearby Parowan, said spokesman Pat Malan.

