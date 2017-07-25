Utah man, a former Weber State basketball coach, is charged with igniting 71,000-acre Brian Head Fire

Authorities have said the fire — which forced about 1,500 people to evacuate across Iron and Garfield counties — was sparked June 17 by a man torching weeds at a Brian Head cabin.

Lyman owns the cabin where the fire was reported to have started, according to Iron County property records. It is located next to State Route 143, slightly north and downhill from the resort town. A photograph of the cabin figures prominently on a Facebook page for Lyman, who is a former Weber State University assistant basketball coach.

Lyman did not return a message seeking comment Tuesday evening. An attorney was not listed in court records.

The fire burned through brush and beetle-killed timber in hot, dry conditions for nearly a month. It initially raced south and briefly threatened to torch dozens of cabins and businesses in Brian Head, a popular getaway for Las Vegas residents. Then the blaze turned northeast, where it destroyed cabins near the fishing destination of Panguitch Lake.

Utah is expected to share the cost of the blaze — among the highest for a Utah wildfire — with the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said late last month. The government also often tries to recoup some costs from the person convicted of starting wildfires, and from the convicted person's insurance policy. For example, settlements with two men responsible for the 2012 Saratoga Springs Dump Fire — which cost more than $3.5 million to fight — totaled $435,000.

According to 911 calls released last month, Lyman allegedly started the fire as a weed-burning project quickly spun out of control.

"We're trying to fight this, but it's getting out of control. ... We need help!" a man at the cabin told a dispatcher at about noon on June 17. "It's like 50 feet by 50 feet. It's big — we need help!"

