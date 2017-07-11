Utah forecast: Thunderstorms, rain coming, but the heat remains

Thunderstorms are expected to renew risks for isolated flash flooding throughout Utah, especially in slot canyons, on slopes scarred by recent wildfires and over slickrock areas in central and southern reaches of the state.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday predicted locally heavy rainfall will come with the lightning and thunderclaps, some of which will persist through the midweek along the Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, the western Uinta Basin, the San Rafael Swell, Sanpete and Sevier valleys, and southwestern Utah.

Kane County, and the town of Kanab — already hit by some flash flooding Sunday night that briefly covered roads with water and mud and flooded several basements — will once more be on watch for floodwaters as storms pelt the nearby mountains.