Utah forecast: Record heat for the north, just plain sizzling for the south

Record-breaking heat, parched forests and high desert rangelands and approaching thunderstorms triggered wildfire danger and heat warnings for Utah heading toward the weekend.

The National Weather Service put much of the state — from Logan south through Salt Lake City, Provo, Manti and Cedar City through St. George to the New Mexico and Arizona borders, as well as west to Wendover and east to Duchesne — under a "Red Flag" wildfire warning from noon Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday.

That same time period applied to "Excessive Heat" warnings for southwestern Utah and Lake Powell.

Salt Lake City, setting a record Wednesday with a 105 reading, was forecast to be within a degree of a 2007, 103-degree mark for Thursday — and should tie a 103-degree record on Friday set in 2002.