Prosecutors must provide more evidence to two teens charged in the death of a West Valley City cop, judge rules

Brotherson, 25, was killed on Nov. 6, when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be stolen while he was laying down a set of spike strips.

Two brothers, ages 14 and 15, and another 15-year-old boy, were in the car, court documents allege.

The Tribune generally does not name juvenile defendants unless they have been certified to stand trial as adults.

Which one of the defendants was driving the car remains a key issue in the case.

Charging documents do not say who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation, and prosecutors have refused to comment on the case because it involves juveniles.

However, the youngest boy told police that they had stolen the car, according to a search warrant affidavit, and that it was his 15-year-old friend who was driving, while he and his brother were passengers.

On the day of the fatal crash, a chase began just after 3 a.m. after police officers saw a silver BMW coupe with Florida plates that had stopped in the middle of an intersection, according to the charging documents.

They saw three people walk from the BMW to an apartment complex, and watched the trio get into a Honda Accord and drive away.

The officers tried to stop that vehicle, but it accelerated on 4100 South, heading west. Officers threw spikes near Redwood Road, but that didn't stop the suspects.

Another police officer told investigators that he could see Brotherson out of his vehicle near 2200 West, trying to put down another set of tire spikes.

"[The officer] observed the Honda Accord swerve towards [Brotherson] and strike him with the vehicle," a detective wrote in a search warrant affidavit. "[The officer] stopped to check on the officer that had been struck. He found Officer Brotherson was down and appeared to be deceased from the impact."

If the case remains in juvenile court, the boys, if convicted, could be held in a secure juvenile facility until they are 21 years old.

