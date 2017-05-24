Defense to get more evidence in case of teen accused of killing West Valley City policeman

The 15-year-old sibling was in court on Wednesday. A motion hearing for the other two defendants is scheduled for Friday.

Each of the boys has been charged with first-degree felony murder, along with first-degree felony theft for allegedly stealing the vehicle that struck Brotherson.

The Tribune generally does not name juvenile defendants unless they have been certified to stand trial as adults.

Which one of the defendants was driving the car remains a key issue in the case.

The charging documents do not say who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation, and prosecutors have refused to comment on the case because it involves juveniles.

However, the youngest boy told police that they had stolen the car, according to an affidavit, and that it was his 15-year-old friend who was driving, while he and his brother were passengers.

The other defendants had said a fourth party was driving — a story they later recanted.

"Only one was driving the car," the judge said Wednesday. "Is the defense asking for evidence that they weren't driving?" she asked defense counsel Johnson.

And to the prosecutor, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sandi Johnson, Hornak asked, "Shouldn't [the defense] be entitled to specific information that the passengers did not intend assault?"

The prosecutor said her office had provided elements of the offenses it is alleging, as required by law.

"We are alleging they were all in that vehicle," prosecutor Johnson said. "There is no rule that says the state must provide a prima fascia case for every detail in the case."

But defense counsel argued that, unlike adult defendants, juveniles do not get a preliminary hearing, where a judge reviews evidence in open court and then determines whether there is probable cause to move forward with a trial. That lack of information, he said, "lowers the bar" of due process.

Further, the defense argued that the district attorney's office had not provided enough evidence for the court to proceed to trial. "I don't think probable cause has been met," he told the judge in a separate motion to dismiss all charges.

Hornak ruled against the dismissal request.