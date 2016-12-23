Unsealed court docs: Teens charged with murder, other crimes in WVC officer’s death

The two brothers also were charged with possessing burglary tools — a shaved spoon — and the older brother also faces a misdemeanor charge alleging he had brass knuckles.

The murder and theft charges were filed with gang enhancements — prosecutors allege in court papers that the crimes were committed "for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal street gang ... or to gain recognition, acceptance, membership, or increased status with a criminal street gang."

The boys were charged on Nov. 30, but the documents were filed under seal at the request of defense attorneys. Third District Juvenile Court Judge Kimberly Hornak ruled Thursday that the case should be unsealed after a coalition of Utah's media asked for the case to be public. On Friday, court officials released the charging information.

The Tribune generally does not name juvenile defendants unless they have been certified to stand trial as adults.

On the day of the fatal crash, a chase began just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 6, after police officers saw a silver BMW coupe with Florida plates that had stopped in the middle of an intersection.

They saw a group of people walk from the BMW to an apartment complex, and watched the trio get into a Honda Accord and drive away.

The officers tried to stop that vehicle, but the driver punched it on 4100 South, heading west. Officers threw spikes near Redwood Road, but that didn't stop the suspects.

Another police officer told investigators that he could see Brotherson out of his vehicle near 2200 West, trying to put down another set of tire spikes.

"[The officer] observed the Honda Accord swerve towards [Brotherson] and strike him with the vehicle," a detective wrote in a search warrant affidavit. "[The officer] stopped to check on the officer that had been struck. He found Officer Brotherson was down and appeared to be deceased from the impact."

The charging documents do not say who was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation, and prosecutors have refused to comment on the case because it involves juveniles.

After the crash, two of the boys initially told police that they had offered an unknown man $5 to give them a ride, a detective wrote in the search warrant affidavit, and that this unknown person was driving the vehicle during the police chase. They later admitted that the story was made up.

The youngest boy then told police that they had stolen the car, according to the affidavit, and that it was his 15-year-old friend who was driving, while he and his brother were passengers.

"[He] said he told [the 15-year-old driver] to stop but he would not," a detective wrote in the affidavit. "[He] said he thought they hit a wall, not the officer."

The older brother refused to talk to police. The other 15-year-old refused to tell police who was driving the car, according to the affidavit.