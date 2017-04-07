Utah forecast: High winds, flooding risks promise wild, wet weekend

After reaching the low-70s Friday afternoon, the Wasatch Front will see rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through Saturday morning. The precipitation, thunder and lightning will strengthen through Saturday afternoon, rolling back high temperatures into the upper-50s.

By Sunday, scattered snow showers will join rainfall, and highs will further retreat into the mid-40s.

While it will be warmer in southern Utah, the region will not escape the unsettled weather pattern. Saturday will see the low-70s — about 10 degrees cooler that Friday's forecast — in Utah's Dixie. Winds of up to 30 mph will usher in rain showers on Saturday.

Sunday will see highs in the low-60s for the redrocks and high deserts of the state's southwest quarter, with winds of 20-30 mph once again blowing.

The Utah Division of Air Quality's "green" ratings for all state monitoring districts promises clean breathing.

However, if you are allergic to cottonwood, the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website has bad news: pollen levels for that common Utah tree were "very high" as of Friday,

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

