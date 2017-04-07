Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah forecast: High winds, flooding risks promise wild, wet weekend

By connect
First Published      Updated 5 hours ago

Warm weather interspersed with valley rains and mountain snow prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for the northern Utah's Cache County and the Wasatch Mountains.

The advisory includes the communities of Logan, Smithfield, Huntsville, Park City, Heber City, Woodruff, and Randolph, beginning Friday night and extending through Saturday night. The south fork of the Ogden River above Pineview Reservoir and the Little Bear River above Hyrum Reservoir were of special concern.

Meanwhile, winds were the worry for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys as the weekend arrives. A Wind Advisory was in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. South winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts topping 50 mph, are expected.

After reaching the low-70s Friday afternoon, the Wasatch Front will see rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through Saturday morning. The precipitation, thunder and lightning will strengthen through Saturday afternoon, rolling back high temperatures into the upper-50s.

By Sunday, scattered snow showers will join rainfall, and highs will further retreat into the mid-40s.

While it will be warmer in southern Utah, the region will not escape the unsettled weather pattern. Saturday will see the low-70s — about 10 degrees cooler that Friday's forecast — in Utah's Dixie. Winds of up to 30 mph will usher in rain showers on Saturday.

Sunday will see highs in the low-60s for the redrocks and high deserts of the state's southwest quarter, with winds of 20-30 mph once again blowing.

The Utah Division of Air Quality's "green" ratings for all state monitoring districts promises clean breathing.

However, if you are allergic to cottonwood, the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website has bad news: pollen levels for that common Utah tree were "very high" as of Friday,

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()