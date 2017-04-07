Utah forecast: High winds, flooding risks promise wild, wet weekend

Warm weather interspersed with valley rains and mountain snow prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for the northern Utah's Cache County and the Wasatch Mountains.
The advisory includes the communities of Logan, Smithfield, Huntsville, Park City, Heber City, Woodruff, and Randolph, beginning Friday night and extending through Saturday night. The south fork of the Ogden River above Pineview Reservoir and the Little Bear River above Hyrum Reservoir were of special concern.
Meanwhile, winds were the worry for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys as the weekend arrives. A Wind Advisory was in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. South winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts topping 50 mph, are expected.