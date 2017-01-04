Utah forecast: After brief respite, another major winter storm for Wasatch Front

The Utah Highway Patrol, mindful of the hundreds of crashes and slideoffs that had troopers scurrying during more recent storms, pleaded with motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, and if they must drive to slow down, increase following distances, and to generally exercise extreme care behind the wheel.

Troopers handled about 20 winter-related crashes during Wednesday morning's commute, UHP reported.

Wednesday's wintry weather gave the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys a temporary morning reprieve, but northern Utah's Cache Valley got 8-10 inches of fresh snow. Streets in Logan turned slippery and snow-clogged.

The Cache County School District canceled kindergarten and delayed classes at elementary, middle and high schools by two hours.

The Utah Avalanche Center echoed the wintry winds, declaring the mountains above Logan, and in the Uintas, as "high" for the risk of potentially deadly backcountry mountain snowslides as of Wednesday. The Ogden, Salt Lake and Provo districts were rated "considerable" for avalanche danger, while the Skyline, Moab and Abajo mountains were graded "moderate."

At least all that stormy weather improved the quality of the air we breathe. The Utah Division of Air Quality awarded "green," or healthy grades statewide through the remainder of the work week.

After dawning with lows in the mid-teens. The Wasatch Front's forecast Wednesday was for highs in the upper-30s. Thursday, however, will see temperatures plunge to a daytime high of 23 degrees in Salt Lake City. Along with an inch or two of snow; Friday will be even colder, 19 degrees; overnight lows will be in the single-digits both Thursday and Friday.

While northern Utah feels Old Man Winter's wrath, southern Utahns will skip this particular storm. St. George, with a high of 52 degrees on Wednesday, expected another 52-degree day on Thursday, while Friday's high was forecast to be on the low-40s. Overnight lows will range between the upper-20s to upper-30s.

