Utah forecast: Ice, snow, wind, slush . . . repeat

The Winter Storm Warning kicks in 5 a.m. Wednesday from Logan south through Ogden, Salt Lake City, Park City, Provo, Nephi, Richfield and Price, as well as to the Utah-Nevada border. Before the warning expires at 11 a.m. Thursday, 6-12 inches of valley snow and feet of the white stuff in the mountains are expected.

Winds of 15-25 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow, and the fresh precipitation — on top of earlier layers of ice and snowfall — will make for some white-knuckle driving throughout the region.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 24-hour storm totals had the area's ski resorts awash in heavy snowfall. Brighton Crest measured 29 inches with more snow continuing to fall Tuesday morning; Solitude had 27 inches; Park City's mountain station and the Collins site at Alta each had 23; Powder Mountain 10 and Snowbird 8 inches.

Logan and Ogden reported 6-8 inches, depending on valley or bench measurements, respectively; Salt Lake City was near 8; Brigham City 7; Provo Canyon 7, and the city of Provo 4 inches; West Jordan and Sandy 7; and Tooele, Spanish Fork and Springville 5 inches each.

The Utah Highway Patrol, which responded to some 170 weather-related crashes and slideoffs on Monday, was busy once again Tuesday on snowpacked and slippery freeways and highways. As of 6:30 a.m., troopers had been dispatched to more than a dozen accidents, none with serious injury, along the Wasatch Front.

Salt Lake City International Airport reported 16 flights delayed, but none cancelled as of 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The Utah Department of Transportation restricted Big and Little Cottonwood canyons to tire-chained or four-wheel-drive vehicles Tuesday morning. The same orders were in place for U.S. 191 through Indian Canyon; U.S. 189 through Provo Canyon required all semi-trailer rigs to chain up.

In addition to 1-4 inches of wind-driven, fresh snow, Wednesday's forecast for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys called for high temperatures in the mid-30s. Thursday will bring more snow with highs struggling to hit the upper 20s — a mere 5-7 degrees warmer than overnight lows.

Southern Utahns escape the snow but not some cold rain through the midweek. Wednesday will be wet, after a partly cloudy Tuesday, bringing high temperatures in the low-50s. Thursday will be a degree or two cooler and again rainy. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

The Utah Division of Air Quality rates the entire state as "green," or healthy for the air out there into the midweek.

The Utah Avalanche Center began Tuesday with the Uintas at "considerable" risk for potentially deadly backcountry mountain snowslides, while the Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo, Skyline and Moab mountains were rated "moderate," and the Abajos "low" for avalanche danger.

