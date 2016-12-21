Utah forecast: Snow, slush, cold rain bring travel warnings

Overnight snow and freezing rain combined to make driving northern Utah's roads both icy and dicey during Wednesday morning's commute.
Snowfall was light, in places amounting to a mere dusting, but with sub-freezing temperatures were the rule in the pre-dawn hours, and the region's interstates and highways were slippery, the Utah Department of Transportation warned.
Light snow was to continue along the Wasatch Front into Wednesday evening, making travel in mountain passes potentially treacherous at times.
UDOT issued a Road Weather Alert for slick road conditions ranging from accumulated snowfall of a couple inches to sleet and frozen slush. As of 8 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers had responded to about two-dozen accidents and slideoffs, while Salt Lake Valley public safety dispatchers had logged nearl 20 crashes.