Utah forecast: Snow, slush, cold rain bring travel warnings

Wednesday's Wasatch Front mix of morning snow and afternoon rain, with overnight lows in the mid-20s and the forecast highs in the mid-30s, will give way Thursday to partly cloudy skies; lows again will be in the mid-20s and highs in the mid-30s.

On Friday, the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will warm into the low-40s before cloud cover and 10-25 mph winds build head of evening rain, and at higher elevations snow.

Southern Utah looked for intermittent rain and highs in the low- to mid-50s through the remainder of the work week. Overnight lows will be in the low- to mid-30s during the period.

The Utah Division of Air Quality liked the combination of occasional windy weather and precipitation, giving the entire state "green," or healthy grades through the remainder of the week.

However, the Utah Avalanche Center warned that the danger for potentially deadly backcountry mountain snowslides was "considerable" for the mountains above Logan and Ogden. The remainder of the state's ranges — with the exception of the "low" risk Skyline district — came in at "moderate" for avalanche risks as of Wednesday.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

