An Instagram post reported to police Thursday night drew officers to the construction site of the new Provo High School, where they found $10,000 worth of damage.

Three male freshmen allegedly went to the construction site just before 7 p.m., said Provo police Lt. Brian Taylor, where they ”made use” of some of the heavy equipment at the site, including a scissor lift.

The teens severed an empty gas line, Taylor said, with the lift. They also set off some smoke bombs, he said.

The teens publicized their conduct on the photo-based social media site, Taylor said. Someone who saw the post notified police, and officers investigated.

In all, police say, the teens did about $10,000 worth of damage to equipment — including the scissor lift and a hoist — as well as to parts of the building.

“It’s puzzling,” Taylor said, that the students would “do this to the school they’ll be attending next year.“

A school resource officer helped police identify the students, and officers compiled a report for prosecutors in juvenile court. Taylor said the teens are suspected of felony-level criminal mischief and burglary, though charges have not been filed.

Police did not arrest the students, Taylor noted. Provo School District spokesman Caleb Price said administrators were working with police.