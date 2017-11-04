A man who had been mountain biking with friends near Moab died while riding up a rock ledge Friday evening.

Eric Dube, 30, had been riding uphill on the Captain Ahab Trail, 20 miles southwest of Moab, at 5:35 p.m., according to a release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Dube lost his balance and fell off the bike, police said. He lost consciousness and was declared dead at the scene.

He had reportedly been experiencing chest pain prior to the fall, according to the police.

He was wearing a helmet, as well as other protective gear at the time of the crash. His body has been transported to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.