Newly released surveillance footage shows Austin Jeffrey Boutain being arrested at the Salt Lake City Main Library after a 14-hour manhunt, an attempted carjacking and a shooting that killed a University of Utah student.

The Salt Lake City Main Library released the footage Thursday, two days after Boutain was arrested.

Boutain, who was not armed, was arrested in a third-floor restroom of the library Tuesday afternoon.

The footage shows 24-year-old Boutain entering the library at 12:05 p.m. and walking to an elevator, then riding to the third floor.

He walks into the men’s restroom, which is adjacent to an emergency exit. Security guards arrive, having been alerted by a librarian who recognized Boutain. The footage shows security guards walking Boutain away from the restroom at 12:30 p.m.

Boutain had eluded police from several agencies, who searched for him in the foothills near Red Butte Canyon after the Monday shooting that killed 23-year-old U. student ChenWei Guo.