Draper • There is probably a large segment of Utahns who wish they were in Kelly McCleve’s shoes Saturday night, with the opportunity to sock House Speaker Greg Hughes in his punchable mug and not go to jail.
McCleve and Hughes are scheduled to square off this evening in a three-round charity boxing match.
Hughes said at the weigh-in on Friday that in the past several weeks he has been in the gym twice a day, sparring and working bags. That presumably does not count the time spent in the tanning beds.
The undercard will include Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams against Jason Mathis, executive director of the Downtown Alliance, and a handful of other three-round bouts.
All the fights are purely exhibitions, so no wagering, but you can watch the Hughes fight and the McAdams skirmish live on The Salt Lake Tribune’s Facebook page.
Proceeds from the night are going to the National Crittenton Foundation, an organization created to help victims of domestic violence.