1 of 5 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) ​District​ ​Attorney​ ​Sim​ ​Gill​ speaks during a press conference at Matheson Co... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) ​Drug​ ​Court Peer​ ​Mentor​ ​Leighann​ ​Marsh speaks during a press conference at... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) ​Lt.​ ​Gov.​ ​Spencer​ ​Cox speaks during a press conference at Matheson Courthous... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake County ​Mayor​ ​Ben​ ​McAdams speaks during a press conference at Mathes... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) ​Lt.​ ​Gov.​ ​Spencer​ ​Cox listens as Salt Lake County ​Mayor​ ​Ben​ ​McAdams spe...