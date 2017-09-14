One month and more than 1,000 arrests later, state and local officials on Wednesday announced the latest step in Operation Rio Grande: A new drug court for those rounded up in the crackdown who want treatment.
Thirty-five people went before a 3rd District judge on Wednesday on the first day of the program, created to help handle the influx of defendants arrested in the last month.
The court, though, is not run like a typical courtroom in the Matheson courthouse. It’s less rigid, more celebratory.
There’s clapping every time someone says how long they’ve been clean. Thirty days, one woman announces Wednesday. Another man said he’s been clean since his arrest 31 days earlier. Twenty-one days for another woman.
And 3rd District Judge Dennis Fuchs makes friendly banter with each one: What do they do for work? What’s their drug of choice? Why do they think they relapsed? Why is this time going to be different?
“It’s never too late,” Fuchs told one man, who said he regretted not taking advantage of his family’s support. “Today is the first day of the rest of your life, OK?”
Many of those who came to court Wednesday told the judge they were homeless before their arrest, and bought drugs “on the block” near Rio Grande Street. Most expressed excitement to begin treatment, asking the judge when they might get a bed at a treatment center.
He didn’t know, Fuchs told them. But hopefully soon.
“I’ve never had an addiction problem until this last year-and-a-half,” one woman told the judge. “I really need treatment, your honor. I would be really grateful … It’s amazing how quickly [drug addition] just sucks you in.”
The defendants will come back weekly and will eventually plead guilty to charges to continue in the program. But the pleas will be held in abeyance, meaning the cases will be dismissed if they go through treatment and follow court rules.