Officials say it’s meant to keep drug dealers out. Some homeless people worry it’s being built to pen them in. Either way, part of Rio Grande Street will soon be off-limits to anyone without a homeless services ID card.
On Monday, the state began installing an 8-foot-tall chain-link fence that officials say will be covered to reduce visibility and prevent dealers from passing in drugs.
But even as fence posts were planted in the pavement, the state was hashing out its plan for the space between The Road Home shelter and, across the street to the east, the day center and dining hall owned by Catholic Community Services.
The ”courtyard”-style enclosure has been portrayed as a vital next step in the $67 million Operation Rio Grande, a two-year effort to reduce lawlessness in the area before the planned July 2019 closure of the 210 S. Rio Grande St. shelter.
Without it, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes has stressed, law enforcement will lose the ground they gained when they descended en masse in mid-August, and officers could face constitutional objections if they enforce city ordinances against camping and loitering. Offenders could argue they have no other safe place to go.
Still, Hughes and others have said that their “safe space” won‘t become the homeless campground called for earlier this year by former Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder.
“I don‘t think we’re talking about a few hundred people just sitting in that zone,” said Jonathan Hardy, director of housing and community development for the Department of Workforce Services. ”It’s really a safe passageway from The Road Home to the Weigand [day] Center.”
Among the possibilities for the streetscape: hand-washing stations, portable restrooms, bicycle storage and a tented structure that could be walled off and heated in the winter.
Even relatively immediate decisions like the fence covering — it might be construction mesh or privacy slats or artificial turf — have yet to be made, but Hardy said the project will likely be completed within a $200,000 budget.
To Jonnette, a 51-year-old who said she has frequented the shelter area for about 30 years and prefers to sleep on the sidewalk along that stretch of Rio Grande Street, it’s ”a complete waste of money.”