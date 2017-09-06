Utah County sheriff’s deputies took a 16-year-old Eagle Mountain boy into custody after he stabbed his older brother, purportedly to stop him from assaulting their 14-year-old sister during an argument.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said deputies responded to a 911 call about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at the teen’s home, near Parkers Place and Cattle Drive in Eagle Mountain. They found the 18-year-old victim in critical condition from five stab wounds to his arm, chest and upper back.
The victim was flown by medical helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where doctors stabilized his condition. The man was expected to recover, Cannon said.
The 16-year-old was booked into the Slate Canyon Youth Detention in Provo on one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault.
His 18-year-old sibling, meanwhile, faces a class A misdemeanor child abuse charge, Cannon said.