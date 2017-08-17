Operation Rio Grande’s arrest tally rises above 200 in less than a week of the downtown crackdown, and the ACLU of Utah calls the strategy “business as usual.” Provo Mayor John Curtis likely wins the Republican nomination in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, but Chris Herrod, the probable runner-up, refuses to concede until more votes are counted. And high levels of lead in some Utah schools’ drinking water prompt a request for tests of the heavy metal.