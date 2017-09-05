My family and I flew into Calgary, rented cars and spent a week exploring the wonders around Banff, setting up base camp in Canmore, about 60 miles (97 km) west of Calgary. Our accommodations were at the midway point between luxury and roughing it. Cabins at Banff Gate Mountain Resort have a full kitchen and electricity, but no air conditioning. That worked fine on summer nights when temperatures dipped into the 50s F (10-15 C). Late afternoon sun beating in got the cabins toasty. That’s not a problem, though, in a place where there’s plenty to do besides sit indoors.