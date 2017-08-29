A paddler maneuvers his inflatable duckie kayak through a rapid on the Salmon River on August 19, 2017 near Stanley, Idaho. (...

Visitors float stand-up paddle boards over Alturas Lake on August 20, 2017 near Stanley, Idaho. (Erin Alberty | The Salt La...

Rafters rest alongside the Salmon River on August 19, 2017 near Stanley, Idaho. (Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune)

Erik Yost and his daughter Elizabeth float over Alturas Lake on a stand-up paddle board August 20, 2017 near Stanley, Idaho. ...

(Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune) Redfish Lake gleams under Idaho's Sawtooth Mountains. Photo taken Aug. 18, 2017.