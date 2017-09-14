Mr. Tambourine Man is coming to Salt Lake City.
It was announced this week that legendary folk rocker Bob Dylan will perform two shows with his band at the downtown Eccles Theater on Oct. 17-18.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater box office (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.), 131 S. Main St.
Rhythm and blues/gospel singer Mavis Staples will open both shows.
Dylan became known as the “voice of a generation” in the 1960s, with songs such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are a-Changin’” becoming anthems for the civil-rights and anti-war movements, but his musical legacy has extended through the decades.
He has sold more than 100 million albums and is an 11-time Grammy winner, as well as a one-time Academy Award winner and Golden Globe winner. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize jury in 2008, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012, and the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016.