The movie goes inside some of the places where tension over refugees is boiling over. Filmmakers ride along with rescue ships leaving ports in Greece and Italy, as crews try to pull overloaded boats to safety — and sometimes don’t make it in time. They go to Greece’s border with Macedonia, which has put up razor-wire fences to block refugees’ migration. They follow Hungarian police and military as they crack down harshly on refugees who try to cross into the country. They watch animal handlers transport a tiger that somehow got trapped in Gaza, becoming (in one of the movie’s more controversial passages) an unwitting metaphor for Palestinians cut off from the world by Israeli and Egyptian blockades.