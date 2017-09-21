Then comes the bombing and its aftermath. Jeff loses both his legs in the blast (the gory details of which are saved until deep into the movie, as traumatic flashbacks). His family, led by Patty and his dad, Big Jeff (Clancy Brown), and friends gather at the hospital, arguing and fending off reporters who try to sneak into the waiting area. Erin joins them, and she’s the first one Jeff wants to see when he comes out of his coma. Jeff, still with a breathing tube in his throat, writes a note — “I saw the bomber” — which helps the FBI find the killers.