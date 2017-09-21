Our hero Eggsy Unwin (Taron Egerton) is back, looking as dapper as his mentor Harry Hart (Colin Firth), who left the last movie with a bullet through his eyeball. He’s on his way to see his girlfriend — Tilde (Hanna Alström), the Swedish princess he rescued in the last movie — when he’s ambushed by Charlie Keltner (Edward Holcroft), a failed Kingsman recruit who’s now sporting a robotic arm and a mysterious 24-karat gold tattoo.