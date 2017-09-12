1 of 7 View Caption

( Courtesy Touchstone Pictures) Jerry Baskin (Nick Nolte, left) lands in the life, and pool, of wealthy Dave Whiteman (Richar... (Courtesy 20th Century Fox) Newly engaged Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick, near right) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon, right) en... ( Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures) Monty Woolley, left, plays New York radio personality Sheldon Whiteside, who takes over the... ( Courtesy photo) Harry (Danny Glover, center), a visitor to an old friends' house, disrupts the lives of Samuel (Richard Bro... ( Courtesy Sony Pictures) Five grad students (from left: Jonathan Penner, Annabeth Gish, Courtney B. Vance, Cameron Diaz, Ron... ( Courtesy New Line Cinema / MGM) Martin Freeman plays Bilbo Baggins, who joins a troupe of dwarves on a great adventure, in ... (Matt Kennedy | STX Films) Gordo (Joel Edgerton, left) runs into Simon (Jason Bateman, center), an old high-school classmat...