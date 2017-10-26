1 of 9 View Caption

(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) A pizza cooks in the wood fired oven at Carmine's Italian Cuisine in Cottonwood H... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Carmine Delli Bovi, owner and chef at Carmine's Italian Cuisine, with the Agnello... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Florita Anastasi with pizzas at Carmine's Italian Cuisine in Cottonwood Heights T... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The interior of Carmine's Italian Cuisine in Cottonwood Heights Thursday October ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Carmine pizza at Carmine's Italian Cuisine in Cottonwood Heights Thursday Oct... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Carmine Delli Bovi, owner and chef at Carmine's Italian Cuisine, with the Ravioli... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The interior of Carmine's Italian Cuisine in Cottonwood Heights Thursday October ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Carmine Delli Bovi, chef and owner of Carmine's Italian Cuisine makes mozzarella ... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lamb is grilled on a wood fire at Carmine's Italian Cuisine in Cottonwood Heights...