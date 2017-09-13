I’ve been lucky to play on a 1723 Stradivari (“Ex-Kiesewetter”) for the past six years. The violin was once played by Christophe Gottfried Kiesewetter (1777–1827), which is how it got its name. Many famous old violins were treated rather roughly in the 19th and first half of the 20th century, because there was not yet this awareness of how precious they are, and because of the much more difficult travel conditions in those times. Luckily, the Ex-Kiesewetter was never played by one of the great soloists of the old guard, and this may be one reason why it is in such good shape. Only recently has the Kiesewetter Strad been touring around the world, but of course in a modern, sturdy case and in the safety of a modern airplane — not on ships or on horseback!