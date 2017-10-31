Javelin Guidry grew up in the stands and on the sidelines of the Rose Bowl.

His original colors were Bruin blue and gold. That’s how he was brought up, the son of two UCLA graduates, including a former Bruins defensive back. Guidry’s uncle, Paul, also played with Javelin Sr. in the same defensive backfield. So while Utah’s freshman cornerback will have to wait another year for a homecoming of sorts in Pasadena, Calif., this week will be just as special, he said.

“I’m going to treat it just like any other game and come out and compete,” Guidry said, “but it’s a little extra since my mom, my dad and my uncle all went there. It’s going to be fun.”

Guidry recalls growing up how his father and uncle often would reminisce about their days as Bruins in the mid-1990s. His uncle Paul played at UCLA from 1993 to 1996, finishing his career with three interceptions and one punt return for a touchdown. Guidry’s father played from 1995 to 1997, finishing with four career picks.

Just eight games into his collegiate career, he’s already got bragging rights, though.

Guidry secured his first career interception, running it back 14 yards for a touchdown in Utah’s 30-24 win at Arizona on Sept. 22. Guidry, a former track and field state record holder in California, supplanted senior Boobie Hobbs as Utah’s starting nickel cornerback and has been one of the bright spots on Utah’s defense in 2017.

The Guidrys picked up and left home in Long Beach before Javelin’s ninth-grade year, so his mother, Kaishauna, could attend medical school at Texas A&M. There he starred as a young, talented two-way player, who also set Texas high school state records in track and field. The family returned to California before Guidry’s senior year, where he finished high school at Vista Murrieta.

Guidry said being able to line up against the Bruins on Friday night is “just a blessing.”

And how will dad be cheering Friday night?

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be rooting for me,” Guidry said, “but he’s [a fan of] both.”

Locating Rosen

One of Josh Rosen’s most admirable qualities could be used against him Friday night. That is, of course, if he’s healthy enough to play, and if the Utes can return to their roots. Utah defensive players spoke glowingly about the UCLA junior quarterback, considered to be a top 5 draft talent for next year’s NFL Draft.

Junior strong safety Chase Hansen and freshman defensive tackle Leki Fotu said Rosen is among the most patient quarterbacks they’ll see.

“That gives us time, us D-linemen, to try to get home [for sacks],” Fotu said. “It’s been a while. It’s been a quiet one this season. Watching him stay in the pocket gives us a little extra time to get to him.”

UCLA’s pass protection has struggled this year. The Bruins are tied for 91st in sacks allowed with 20 in eight games. Rosen did not practice Monday due to an unspecified injury suffered in UCLA’s 44-23 loss at Washington last weekend.

Finding a lane

While the Utes (4-4, 1-4) look for a way to snap this four-game losing streak, their focus with four games remaining has been to string together at least two wins in the final month of the year to become bowl eligible.