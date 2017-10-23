Asked if Utes sophomore running back Zack Moss’ 12 carries were enough in Saturday’s loss to Arizona State, Whittingham replied, “No. Probably not. Simple answer is probably not. He’s on his way to being an 1,000-yard back if we feed him the ball a little bit more. By the same token, earlier in the season his play didn’t warrant more carries. Now as he’s become a much different player, absolutely he needs to get more carries than what he got in the game on Saturday.”