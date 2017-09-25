Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed during his weekly news conference ton Monday hat sophomore quarterback Tyler Huntley did not suffer a season-ending injury in Friday night’s game against Arizona in Tucson.
The Utes typically do not provide injury updates on players who are expected to return during the season, and Whittingham didn’t give any indication how long Huntley or any of the other Utes who sustained injuries such as defensive end Kylie Fitts could be out. The Utes do not play this weekend.
“There’s no season-ending injuries, like I said, so we’re going to be optimistic and hope that everybody is ready in two weeks,” Whittingham said. “Maybe that’s wishful thinking, but we’ll have to see what happens.”
Huntley came out of Friday night’s Pac-12 opener at Arizona due to what appears to be a shoulder injury, after completing 8-of-9 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown. Through the three games and a little more than a quarter on Friday, Huntley has completed 73 percent of his passes for 966 yards and six touchdowns. He has also rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound former California high school standout who began his college career at Washington, ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in passing yards last season (2,757). He completed 53.1 percent of his passes and tossed 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions while guiding the Utes to nine wins.
Friday night, Williams came in during the second quarter and immediately completed a 40-yard pass to wide receiver Darren Carrington II to convert a third-and-9. Williams completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards. He rushed for 15 yards on four carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run, as the Utes won their Pac-12 opener 30-24.
This story will be updated.